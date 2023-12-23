close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / VB nabs ASI red-handed while taking 11,500 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Dec 23, 2023 08:56 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the complainant approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that the ASI was demanding a bribe of ₹15,000 in exchange for accepting a surety bond in a police case registered against him and his brother in Thana Sadar Faridkot

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwinder Singh posted at police station Sadar Faridkot red-handed while taking a bribe of 11,500.

A VB spokesperson said that the accused ASI has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Dilpreet Singh, a resident of village Gole Wala in Faridkot. He further said that the complainant approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that the ASI was demanding a bribe of 15,000 in exchange for accepting a surety bond in a police case registered against him and his brother in Thana Sadar Faridkot.

“The complainant said that the said accused had already taken a bribe of 2,000 as the first instalment and now was demanding the remaining bribe of 13,000. The complainant also made an audio recording of the conversation with the accused cop while demanding a bribe, which he handed over to the VB as evidence,” the spokesperson said.

He said that VB Ferozepur Range laid a trap after the initial investigation and arrested ASI red-handed while taking a bribe of 11,500 from the complainant in the presence of two government witnesses and also recovered the bribe money. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Ferozepur Range Police Station of VB.

