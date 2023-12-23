Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwinder Singh posted at police station Sadar Faridkot red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹11,500. VB nabs ASI red-handed while taking ₹ 11,500 bribe

A VB spokesperson said that the accused ASI has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Dilpreet Singh, a resident of village Gole Wala in Faridkot. He further said that the complainant approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that the ASI was demanding a bribe of ₹15,000 in exchange for accepting a surety bond in a police case registered against him and his brother in Thana Sadar Faridkot.

“The complainant said that the said accused had already taken a bribe of ₹2,000 as the first instalment and now was demanding the remaining bribe of ₹13,000. The complainant also made an audio recording of the conversation with the accused cop while demanding a bribe, which he handed over to the VB as evidence,” the spokesperson said.

He said that VB Ferozepur Range laid a trap after the initial investigation and arrested ASI red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹11,500 from the complainant in the presence of two government witnesses and also recovered the bribe money. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Ferozepur Range Police Station of VB.