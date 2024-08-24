 VB nabs ASI with ₹3,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
VB nabs ASI with 3,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Aug 25, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The complainant alleged that he had recorded the ASI’s demand asking for ₹8,000 as bribe for the release of his tractor. Later, the complainant handed over the evidence to the bureau.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 3,000.

A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the ASI at VB police station Bathinda range. (HT File)
A spokesperson of the bureau said that ASI Tara Singh, posted at Dialpura police station in Bathinda district, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Manpreet Singh, a resident of Aklia Jalal village located at Rampura Phul tehsil in Bathinda district.

The spokesperson informed that the complainant had approached the VB and reported that a complaint had been lodged at Dialpura police station against his tractor driver following a minor road accident with a biker. Later, the incident was resolved amicably but his tractor was detained.

“Manpreet further alleged that when he approached the police station to release his tractor, ASI Tara Singh demanded 10,000 from him but the deal was struck at 8,000. However, this demand was recorded by Manpreet which was handed over to the bureau as an evidence,” the spokesperson added.

A team from VB, Bathinda range, acted on Manpreet’s complaint and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe, he mentioned.

A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered at VB police station Bathinda range. A probe is on.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / VB nabs ASI with ₹3,000 bribe
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
