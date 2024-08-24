VB nabs ASI with 3,000 bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3,000. A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the ASI at VB police station Bathinda range. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the bureau said that ASI Tara Singh, posted at Dialpura police station in Bathinda district, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Manpreet Singh, a resident of Aklia Jalal village located at Rampura Phul tehsil in Bathinda district.

The spokesperson informed that the complainant had approached the VB and reported that a complaint had been lodged at Dialpura police station against his tractor driver following a minor road accident with a biker. Later, the incident was resolved amicably but his tractor was detained.

“Manpreet further alleged that when he approached the police station to release his tractor, ASI Tara Singh demanded ₹10,000 from him but the deal was struck at ₹8,000. However, this demand was recorded by Manpreet which was handed over to the bureau as an evidence,” the spokesperson added.

A team from VB, Bathinda range, acted on Manpreet’s complaint and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe, he mentioned.

A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered at VB police station Bathinda range. A probe is on.