Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
VB raids hospital of former AIG’s brother in alleged money trail

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Aug 29, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Dr Aman Kapoor, hospital staff questioned. The pharmacy located on the hospital premises was also examined.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday raided a private hospital, owned by the brother of former Punjab police assistant inspector general (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, who is facing an enquiry in alleged corruption and disproportionate assets case.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau is probing investment/transfer of money generated allegedly through corruption (HT File)
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau is probing investment/transfer of money generated allegedly through corruption (HT File)

A VB team from Mohali reached Aman hospital, located near the deputy commissioner residence, and searched the office record. They questioned owner Dr Aman Kapoor and other staff.

Sources said the doctor was earlier called to Mohali to join the probe, but he had failed to do so. The team examined the record of the pharmacy, situated on the hospital premises, and left with crucial evidence, the sources informed.

The VB had arrested Ashish Kapoor for allegedly possessing immovable and movable properties beyond his known sources of income. The bureau is now probing investment/transfer of money generated allegedly through corruption, the sources added.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
