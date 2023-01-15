VDCs being strengthened with participation of former servicemen: Northern Army chief

Amid intense anti-terror operations by various security forces to flush out terrorists from the hills of Pir Panjal, the Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that village defence committees are being strengthened further and trained with the participation of ex-servicemen.

“The land of Rajouri is the land of heroes and has never allowed nefarious plans of the neighbouring nation (Pakistan) to succeed. The security agencies have effectively controlled the violence and a befitting reply is being given to those, who are trying to fulfill their political goals with the help of this proxy war. In this resolution of ours, the village defence committees are being further strengthened and trained with the participation of ex-servicemen,” he said while addressing 7th veterans’ day in Rajouri.

He also emphasized on the role of ex-servicemen in the active security strategy, which aims at tightening security grid, involving their active participation in the area.

On January 1 and 2, at least seven Hindus were killed that included a four year old toddler and a 16 year old girl in two back to back terror attacks in Dhangri village, 10 kms from Rajouri.

On Friday home minister Amit Shah on a visit to Jammu said the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir will be made impregnable within the next three months and that the government would bring to justice the perpetrators of the terror attacks in Dhangri.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also mentioned about recommendations of the Indian Army of forming an ex-servicemen belt (loyal second tier) in areas bordering Line of Control and International Boundary.

He also thanked the J&K government for accepting long pending demand of increasing the ex gratia amount of soldiers killed in action in J&K.

“The ex-gratia amount for our fallen heroes in J&K has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh. Similarly, monthly financial assistance to World War II and ex J&K-Militia, veterans and Veer Naris has been increased from ₹4,000 and ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 respectively,” he said.

“Out of 73 cases of last year’s ex-gratia relief, a total of 60 claims have been passed so far, with a total amount of ₹ 1,52,95,000. The remaining amount of ₹ 36,70,000 will also be paid soon to the soldiers and their families. I express my gratitude to LG Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha ji for all these welfare measures,” he said.

The armed forces veterans’ day is celebrated on January every year.

White Knight Corps commemorated the day in Rajouri which witnessed a mega gathering of over 2500 veterans including gallantry awardees, Veer Naris and Veer Matas from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, the awardees, Veer Naris and disabled veterans were also felicitated by Lt Gen Dwivedi and his wife Sunita Dwivedi.