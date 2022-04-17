Veggie prices see a dip in Chandigarh as local supply reaches mandis

Vegetable rates have started coming down significantly in the city with local supply hitting the mandis.

The rate of lady finger has gone down by ₹50 per kg while that of bitter gourd has dipped by ₹40 per kg in just a week’s time.

Harpreet Singh, a supervisor with the Punjab Mandi Board, said, “Earlier, we were getting lady finger and bitter gourd from other states such as West Bengal but now, local crop has started coming into the market. Lady finger farmers have had a good crop this year and we are expecting the supply to improve further and bring down the rates.”

Even though fuel prices continue to remain high, there was no fresh rate revision last week due to which the rates of vegetables did not see a change, said officials.

The rate of green chilli, which had gone past ₹150 per kg last month, had also started coming down and is currently at ₹70 per kg. Onions and potatoes continue to remain stable at ₹18 per kg and ₹25 per kg respectively.

Lemon prices still volatile

The price of lemon continues to remain volatile at the apni mandis. While the price has come down from ₹250 per kg to ₹240 per kg, it had dipped to ₹200 per kg a few days ago, as per mandi officials.

They added that people usually prefer to buy 250 grams of lemon, which costs them around ₹80. The shortage in the supply of lemon has caused this fluctuation and it is likely that the prices will remain on the higher side for at least the next couple of months as per officials.