Veggie prices see a dip in Chandigarh as local supply reaches mandis
Vegetable rates have started coming down significantly in the city with local supply hitting the mandis.
The rate of lady finger has gone down by ₹50 per kg while that of bitter gourd has dipped by ₹40 per kg in just a week’s time.
Harpreet Singh, a supervisor with the Punjab Mandi Board, said, “Earlier, we were getting lady finger and bitter gourd from other states such as West Bengal but now, local crop has started coming into the market. Lady finger farmers have had a good crop this year and we are expecting the supply to improve further and bring down the rates.”
Even though fuel prices continue to remain high, there was no fresh rate revision last week due to which the rates of vegetables did not see a change, said officials.
The rate of green chilli, which had gone past ₹150 per kg last month, had also started coming down and is currently at ₹70 per kg. Onions and potatoes continue to remain stable at ₹18 per kg and ₹25 per kg respectively.
Lemon prices still volatile
The price of lemon continues to remain volatile at the apni mandis. While the price has come down from ₹250 per kg to ₹240 per kg, it had dipped to ₹200 per kg a few days ago, as per mandi officials.
They added that people usually prefer to buy 250 grams of lemon, which costs them around ₹80. The shortage in the supply of lemon has caused this fluctuation and it is likely that the prices will remain on the higher side for at least the next couple of months as per officials.
22 arrested in job fraud case worth ₹1.25 crore in Gurugram
Police on Thursday arrested 22 employees of a call centre from Udyog Vihar Phase 5 for allegedly duping at least 1,000 people in the last eight months and making more than ₹1.25 crore on the pretext of offering jobs and facilitating their placement in multiple companies. Police said six partners had been running the call centre in Udyog Vihar's Phase 5 since September last year. The remaining partners are yet to be arrested, said police.
Chandigarh man buys ₹15.4 lakh fancy number for ₹71,000 Activa
An advertising professional residing in Sector 23, 42, Brij Mohan, caused a sensation after he walked away with the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001, which he plans to use his Honda Activa two-wheeler, after paying a whopping ₹15.44 lakh. Interestingly, the Activa cost him merely ₹71,000. When contacted, Mohan revealed that this is his first fancy number. The reserve price for these numbers was ₹30,000.
Residents pool in money to repair Fresco Apartments in Gurugram’s Sector 50
Rattled by the collapse of multiple floors at the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram Sector 109 on February 10, residents of Fresco Apartments in Sector 50, where chunks of bricks and plaster are allegedly falling from the building, have taken it upon themselves to collect money and get the facade repaired to avoid meeting a similar fate. Each of the homebuyers paid between ₹50 lakh to ₹80 lakh for the flats.
3 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, none in Mohali, Panchkula
While Mohali and Panchkula did not report any new Covid case in the last 24 hours, Chandigarh logged three new cases, health officials said on Saturday. No fatality has come to fore from any of the three jurisdictions. On Friday, the tricity had six new infections. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 11, 40 and Dadumajra. Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali six.
Two killed in hit-and-run accidents in Mohali, Panchkula
Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in the tricity. In the first incident, a man in Neeraj, who worked at a private firm's early 30s was killed after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his bike near Kheri village on Friday night. Mishap on Kharar flyover In the second incident, which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, a 19-year-old woman died after an SUV rammed into the Alto she was travelling in.
