Vendetta politics never paid dividends: Majithia
Majithia was talking to newsmen after paying obeisance at the historic gurdwara here during the course of which he thanked the ‘sangat’ for the unflinching support extended to him as well as their countless prayers for his well-being. “It is because of these prayers that I have been able to secure bail in a false case which was aimed at destroying my political career”, he said
Majithia while referring to the "vendetta politics" practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends. He said former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had fled to Canada and was not returning while former PCC president Navjot Sidhu was serving a prison sentence after being convicted.
Majithia while referring to the “vendetta politics” practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends. He said former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had fled to Canada and was not returning while former PCC president Navjot Sidhu was serving a prison sentence after being convicted.
Reacting to the CBI raids on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Majithia, Majithia said: “Skeletons are likely to tumble out of cupboards because of the flawed monopolistic Delhi excise policy which was implemented in Punjab also.” Majithia also made a fervent appeal for the release of all Sikh detenues, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, saying these prisoners also had the right to return to their families as they had completed their jail terms, some even twice over.
Inmate branded ‘gangster’: CJM asked to conduct probe
Ferozepur: A day after an inmate at the Ferozepur Central Jail was booked for falsely accusing the police of engraving the word 'gangster' on his back, Ferozepur district and sessions judge Virinder Aggarwal has asked chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan to conduct a probe and submit a report. Aggarwal also asked the secretary, district legal aid, Ferozepur, Ekta Uppal to facilitate free legal aid to Tarsem Singh of Mirzapur village in Kapurthala district.
Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village
Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village's wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot's Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said a daily wage earner of Buttar village, Balwant Singh, attacked Karamjit, with a hoe, killing her on the spot.
Etawah sports officer accused of sexual misconduct, suspended
Weeks after suspending one of the deputy directors of the UP sports directorate, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial and administrative irregularities, the state government has suspended Etawah's sports officer Naresh Chandra Yadav on the charges of sexual misconduct with karate exponents. An FIR was registered against Yadav under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah on June 28, 2022.
Govt holds back names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as Punjab and Haryana HC judges
New Delhi The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, sources said. In July, the SC collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court. It decided to hold back the names of HS Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.
Mastermind, six others arrested in Kaushambi for acid attack
Seven more people allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police here on Thursday. Thus, a total of nine persons, including the two accused nabbed after an encounter with the police on August 17, have been arrested for being involved in the attack, informed police.
