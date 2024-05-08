Verka launches products inspired by IPL

Verka has caught the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever. In the 17th edition of the league, Verka has launched its products in the market, adorned with a vibrant new look inspired by the IPL. In anticipation of the 17th edition of the IPL, Verka has solidified its partnership with Punjab Kings as the official dairy partner for the prestigious league. (HT Photo)

The unveiling of this fresh branding, marked by Verka’s collaboration with Punjab Kings, took place on Wednesday at the Verka Milk Plant, with general manager Surjit Singh Bhadaur leading the event.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Verka’s milk tankers, supply vehicles, milk packets and other dairy products now sport eye-catching IPL colours, adding a dash of excitement to their appearance. The packaging features portraits of iconic Punjab Kings players, aimed at enhancing engagement and enthusiasm among cricket aficionados, fans, and loyal patrons of the Verka brand.

In anticipation of the 17th edition of the IPL, Verka has solidified its partnership with Punjab Kings as the official dairy partner for the prestigious league. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to quality, community welfare, and mutual values, said Bhadaur.

The general manager added that as Punjab Kings embody excellence and pride on the cricket field, Verka Dairy is dedicated to advancing the socio-economic interests of farmers, ensuring dairy production of the highest standards, and delivering safe, affordable products to consumers. The partnership between Verka and Punjab Kings is poised to make significant strides, fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

Bhadaur highlighted the increasing inclination of milk-producing farmers towards Verka and the rising popularity of Verka’s milk products among consumers. This trend underscores the brand’s enduring appeal and its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.