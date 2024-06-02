Verka milk prices up by 2 per litre

Milkfed has announced a rise in the milk prices by ₹2 per litre across Punjab. The decision of Milkfed, which sells dairy products under its Verka brand, will take effect from June 3. A rise in the cost of raw milk is stated to be the reason behind the decision.

Surjit Singh Bhador, general manager of the plant’s Ludhiana unit, explained that the price hike was due to the increased purchase costs during the summer season. He mentioned that higher temperatures and intense heat lead to a drop in milk production, resulting in an increased cost of raw milk.

According to officials, the prices of the other dairy items, including lassi, curd and ice cream, remains the same.