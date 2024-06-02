 Verka milk prices up by ₹2 per litre - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Verka milk prices up by 2 per litre

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 02, 2024 09:47 PM IST

According to Verka officials, there is no change in the prices of the other dairy items, such as lassi, curd and ice cream.

Milkfed has announced a rise in the milk prices by 2 per litre across Punjab. The decision of Milkfed, which sells dairy products under its Verka brand, will take effect from June 3.

A rise in the cost of raw milk is stated to be the reason behind the decision.
A rise in the cost of raw milk is stated to be the reason behind the decision.

Surjit Singh Bhador, general manager of the plant’s Ludhiana unit, explained that the price hike was due to the increased purchase costs during the summer season. He mentioned that higher temperatures and intense heat lead to a drop in milk production, resulting in an increased cost of raw milk.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to officials, the prices of the other dairy items, including lassi, curd and ice cream, remains the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Verka milk prices up by 2 per litre
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On