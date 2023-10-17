Vet varsity bats for climate smart aquaculture

The College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a three-day training programme on Tuesday. As many as 43 participants attended the training programme, with participation by 10 women candidates. (ht photo)

The programme titled, “Intensive aquaculture systems - Recirculatory aquaculture system (RAS) and biofloc based aquaculture system (BFAS) at ‘Capacity Building Resource Centre for Intensive Aquaculture Technologies’”, is established under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) of department of fisheries, government of India.

As many as 43 participants, including five state fisheries officers, 38 aspiring farmers/entrepreneurs/students from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and union territories Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir attended the training programme, with participation by 10 women candidates.

Meera D Ansal, dean COF informed that there is huge demand in the region for climate smart intensive aquaculture technologies like RAS and BFAS, especially in urban areas due to less water and land (10-15%) requirement and higher productivity (15-20 times) as compared to traditional pond aquaculture. The optimal economic benefits of these technologies can only be realised through acquiring required technological expertise and start up technical hand holding by experts to mitigate teething difficulties, where university is playing an instrumental role.

Vaneet Inder Kaur, principal scientist (fisheries), co-ordinated the training program, with elaborative practical demonstrations and sessions conducted by the technical coordinators SN Datta and Amit Mandal.

Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, informed that the said capacity building resource centre in the university is a reliable PMMSY funded training facility for promoting intensive aquaculture technologies.

Inderjeet Singh, vice chancellor said that PMMSY is proactively promoting fisheries activities across the country and the established centre is an asset, which is going to play an important role in making the aquaculture sector more productive and climate smart, with lesser water footprint and enhanced biosecurity to safeguard food safety.

