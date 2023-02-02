Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Veterinary, fisheries research council need of the hour: GADVASU V-C

Veterinary, fisheries research council need of the hour: GADVASU V-C

Updated on Feb 02, 2023

It is a welcome step to see the increasing emphasis of the government on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sector with somewhat increased allocation over last year in absolute terms though as proportion of overall budget sector allocation has seen slight decline, said GADVASU V-C

In view of such a step-motherly treatment, there is a need to set up a separate Indian council of veterinary and fisheries research (ICVFR) to support the new ministry of FAHD at the Centre’s level. (HT file photo for representation)
ByMohit Khanna

Ludhiana: The announcement of 11 per cent hike in agriculture credit target to 20 lakh crore has given a reason to smile to the animal husbandry experts, who were anticipating the last budget of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime before the election to be pro farmers.

Supporting the Centre’s step, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice chancellor Inderjeet Singh said, “It is a welcome step to see the increasing emphasis of the government on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sector with somewhat increased allocation over last year in absolute terms though as proportion of overall budget sector allocation has seen slight decline.”

“However, it is a need of the hour that the new ministry of fisheries animal husbandry and dairying that was created in 2019, gets necessary research and technology support through institutional mechanisms built within its control that is so far not available to it. The fisheries, dairy and animal husbandry research institutions are controlled by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) which reports to the agriculture ministry. The FAHD ministry is dependent upon ICAR for the same, while ICAR has slashed the budget of animal sciences division by over 36% in the last 3 years and that of fisheries division by nearly 30%, despite the fact that these sectors have witnessed a growth of 6-12 per cent per annum in the last decade or so. This is the treatment meted out to a sector which is showing phenomenal growth,” he added.

In view of such a step-motherly treatment, there is a need to set up a separate Indian council of veterinary and fisheries research (ICVFR) to support the new ministry of FAHD at the Centre’s level.

