Video of ‘cop’ assaulting Ludhiana eatery owner goes viral

Published on Sep 25, 2022

The video, shot in Ludhiana’s Salem Tabri area on the Old GT road, shows the interaction between the eatery owner and the man who is being claimed to the said police official, leading up to the assault

The video of a man said to a police officer dressed in civvies assaulting a Ludhiana eatery owner went viral. (iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A purported video of a policeman, said to be an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank official, dressed in civvies, beating an eatery owner went viral soon after making its way to the internet.

The eatery owner can be seen closing his business when the assailant appears in the video. The former can be seen talking on the mobile phone before handing over the call to the other person. Soon after, the man is seen thrashing the eatery owner with a stick.

The victim can also be heard asking the assailant of the reason behind the attack to no avail.

While the video of the incident has gone viral, no official complaint has been lodged by the eatery owner yet.

Speaking of the incident, additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP-1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said she had not yet seen the video in question, before confirming that no complaint had been received in this regard either.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
