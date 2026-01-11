Video row: SAD seeks Atishi’s arrest

The Shiromani Akali Dal held protests on Saturday demanding that AAP leader Atishi be booked and her Delhi assembly membership cancelled for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur. Shiromani Akali Dal members hold a protest against the alleged remark on Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur by AAP leader Atishi, in Patiala on Saturday. (ANI)

Notably, during the winter session of the Delhi assembly, BJP MLAs accused Atishi of insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion in the House over the Delhi government’s programme to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year.

The protests by SAD were staged in all districts. The SAD leaders demanded the immediate arrest of the former Delhi chief minister as well as all others “behind this conspiracy”.

SAD delegations also submitted representations to deputy commissioners in all districts, urging the Punjab governor and Delhi assembly speaker to take action against Atishi.

The memorandum claimed that Atishi had knowingly made derogatory remarks against the Guru.

Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru.

In a video post on X earlier, Atishi claimed that she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly on the issue of stray dogs.

But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur into it, she claimed, referring to the clip.

AAP, BJP playing political game: Pargat

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pargat Singh entered into heated arguments with the local police after the AAP leaders and workers staged protest outside his residence. The Congress MLA stormed towards the AAP protesters but was stopped by the police.

AAP cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat said the Pargat had shared an edited and doctored video of AAP leader, Atishi, on social media with the intent to mislead the public and hurt religious sentiments.

“It is highly irresponsible and politically motivated actions by the opposition. This is a new low in politics,” Bhagat said.

Pargat clarified that the Congress Party had not tampered with the video involving Atishi. “Whatever was said in that video was said by AAP. If any editing or manipulation occurred, it was done by the BJP. Both AAP and BJP are playing a joint political game.” Pargat said.

He accused the AAP workers of lacking the courage to engage with facts.

“Why AAP was troubled by Congress leaders raising genuine concerns. I challenged AAP to clarify where Iqbal Singh, the individual who filed a complaint against him, had disappeared,” he said.

Protest was also held outside the residence of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.