Vidhan Sabha committee calls for CBI probe into Buddha Nullah revamp project

The Vidhan Sabha committee on local bodies on Friday called for a vigilance and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. Buddha Nullah at Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Tuesday, October 03, 2023. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

During a meeting at the Bachat Bhawan, committee members pointed out “multiple flaws” in the detailed project report (DPR) and raised concerns over the release of 95% of the payments.

The committee, with MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi as the chairperson, had convened to review ongoing and proposed projects in the city and other sub-divisions of the district.

Committee members questioned the municipal corporation (MC) over the “failure” to expand the sewage treatment plants’ capacity from 625 million litres per day (MLD) to 1,400 MLD. They highlighted the issue of scattered printing presses dumping waste into the nullah and directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take strict action against violators.

MLA Gogi instructed officials to expedite works under the smart city project, including the Guru Nanak Stadium. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were told to submit a report on the storm sewerage project, which according to the committee is “poorly maintained and filled with garbage”.

Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond raised similar concerns about damaged storm sewerage covers and garbage accumulation which pose risks to the public. The forest department was asked for a report on the development of small forests and tree plantations across the district.

The committee also addressed the issue of banned plastic bags, directing the mandi board to take action against violators in the vegetable markets. Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials were asked to find a solution for the unused commercial buildings on Rani Jhansi Road.

With growing electricity issues, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials were directed to conduct ward-wise and constituency-wise surveys. The traffic advisory board was instructed to streamline traffic by creating slip roads and adjusting traffic light timings.

MLA Gogi emphasised that the recommendations will be submitted to the state assembly for action.