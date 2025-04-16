Vigilance Bureau conducts raid at Ludhiana’s arrested SE’s residence in Chandigarh

Vigilance bureau on Tuesday raided the house located in Chandigarh belonging to municipal corporation superintending engineer (SE) who was arrested on Monday in a corruption case. The accused, Sanjay Kanwar, while being posted at the MC, had allegedly demanded commission from a contractor in connection with revampment project of the Rose garden. In a purported audio recording, the accused Sanjay Kanwar can be heard mentioning that a share of the “10% commission” would go to a senior official, cryptically named as “Vadda Saab.” (HT File)

As per the complaint, the complainant, Hitesh Aggarwal, a local contractor, had alleged that he applied for a tender for redevelopment project at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Lines, Ludhiana and aforesaid accused SE had demanded 10 percent commission as a bribe in lieu of allotment of the tender work to him. This conversation was recorded by the complainant and submitted to the VB as evidence.

The project, which aimed to transform Ludhiana’s Nehru Rose Garden through a specialised garden crafting and green space management contract, was expected to be completed in nine months.

As per information, when the tender was not awarded to the complainant, while flagging the unfairness in the tendering process,he approached the high court, and around a week ago, Punjab and Haryana high court issued a stay on the project, directing the Ludhiana municipal corporation not to issue a work order to the selected contractor until further orders are passed.

Meanwhile, the recording between the complainant and Kanwar went viral, following which the latter was arrested. In the purported audio recording, Sanjay Kanwar can be heard mentioning that a share of the “10% commission” would go to a senior official, cryptically named as “Vadda Saab.”

After the arrest of Municipal Corporation Superintending Engineer (SE) by the Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case, the political storm around the matter has intensified. The opposition has demanded that the government identify the mysterious “Vada Saab” referred to in a leaked audio clip allegedly featuring the arrested official.

This development has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who have accused the state government of turning a blind eye to corruption within the civic body. Opposition parties have also questioned the credibility of the e-tendering system, alleging it is being misused “How can the government claim e-tendering ensures transparency, when engineers are being caught red-handed and yet no statement is issued from the top?” they asked.

Jagatpreet Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) vigilance said, “We have conducted raid at his residence in Chandigarh and recovered several property papers and other documents. The issue of ‘Vadda Saab’ is also under investigation”.

BJP district chief Rajnish Dhiman said, “MC is den of corruption with full involvement of AAP government. Who is ‘Vadda Saab’ is referred to? AAP government should take action against senior official who is involved. If tender is being alloted on commission then what is the purpose of e-tendering”.

The opposition is also pointing fingers at senior MC officials, accusing them of trying to protect Kanwar.