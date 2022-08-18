Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe
Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of ₹10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said the accused lineman has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.
He further informed that the complainant has approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that Krishan Kumar had already taken ₹3,000 as bribe for installation of domestic electricity meter at his plot on Nabha road Patiala. He added that the accused lineman was now demanding ₹10,000 more as bribe to further share it with concerned SDO and two JEs posted at PSPCL Kalyan.
The spokesperson further informed that after verification of facts in the complaint, vigilance bureau laid a trap and the accused lineman was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 as second instalment in the presence of two official witnesses. In this regard an FIR has been registered against all the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at police station vigilance bureau Patiala and further investigation was under progress.
Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials
UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city's border with Panchkula on Wednesday. The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.
Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes
Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. One caught with 12-gram heroin Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.
IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
