Vigilance checks at Chandigarh sports department
Jan 10, 2024 09:42 AM IST
A complaint had been moved by RD Attri, a Panchkula resident and president of the sports players parent association, Chandigarh
Following a complaint over alleged irregularities in trials of the U-14 football trials held in May last year, a vigilance team conducted checks at the UT Sports Department in Sector-42 on Tuesday morning.
The team checked documents and interrogated the personnel till late afternoon.
SP vigilance Ketan Bansal said it was a routine check based on a complaint.
