News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vigilance checks at Chandigarh sports department

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 10, 2024 09:42 AM IST

A complaint had been moved by RD Attri, a Panchkula resident and president of the sports players parent association, Chandigarh

Following a complaint over alleged irregularities in trials of the U-14 football trials held in May last year, a vigilance team conducted checks at the UT Sports Department in Sector-42 on Tuesday morning.

SP vigilance Ketan Bansal said it was a routine check based on a complaint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The team checked documents and interrogated the personnel till late afternoon.

SP vigilance Ketan Bansal said it was a routine check based on a complaint.

