Vigilance checks at Chandigarh sports department

Following a complaint over alleged irregularities in trials of the U-14 football trials held in May last year, a vigilance team conducted checks at the UT Sports Department in Sector-42 on Tuesday morning. SP vigilance Ketan Bansal said it was a routine check based on a complaint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The team checked documents and interrogated the personnel till late afternoon.

A complaint had been moved by RD Attri, a Panchkula resident and president of the sports players parent association, Chandigarh.

