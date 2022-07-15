Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vigilance nabs two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials for accepting 10,000 bribe
chandigarh news

Vigilance nabs two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials for accepting 10,000 bribe

Complainant had approached vigilance officials after one of the accused demanded the bribe in lieu of settling his booth payment default under ‘one-time settlement’ (OTS) scheme
Harmeet Singh, junior assistant at Ludhiana Improvement Trust, in the vigilance custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Harmeet Singh, junior assistant at Ludhiana Improvement Trust, in the vigilance custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two employees of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), including a woman executive officer, were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,000. The duo was arrested from the LIT office in Feroze Gandhi Market on Thursday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), economic offences wing, vigilance bureau, Surendra Lamba said the accused have been identified as LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur and junior assistant Harmeet Singh.

A communique from the state vigilance bureau stated that the accused Harmit Singh was arrested on the complaint of Satnam Singh of Ludhiana.

Satnam had approached the vigilance, stating that the junior assistant was demanding 20,000 for processing and finalising his case under ‘one-time settlement’ (OTS) scheme for default payment of booth allotted to him by the LIT in Rajguru Nagar Ludhiana.

He told the vigilance officials that Harmit had assured him that he would manage everyone up till the level of executive officer and get his job done.

After verifying the information, three teams of vigilance bureau were constituted and the accused Harmit was caught red-handed with 10,000 bribe money.

The vigilance communique further added that executive officer Kuljit Kaur was also present with junior assistant when he was accepting the bribe.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at vigilance police station, Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The third merit list for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses that were open to class 12 state board (HSC) students at many city colleges was released on Thursday (HT Photo)

    Most third merit lists for UG admissions out

    Mumbai The third merit list for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses that were open to class 12 state board students at many city colleges was released on Thursday, and at least one college – St Xavier's College – did not have a list. Colleges like Ruia, St Andrews, RA Podar saw a drop of 1-3 percentage across both traditional and self-financed courses as compared to the second list.

  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar at a public meeting before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (FILE PHOTO )

    Car controversy latest irritant in ties between SP and SBSP

    A controversy has erupted over a car gifted purportedly by the Samajwadi Party to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. The car controversy came to the fore on Thursday amid protracted uncertainty over the alliance between the parties. A section of the media on Thursday reported that the SP had gifted a Fortuner car to Rajbhar. There was a similar car controversy last month when the Mahan Dal split with the SP.

  • SIT has investigated 11 cases of heinous crimes and identified 73 accused. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

    Three more accused arrested over 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur

    The Special Investigation Team on Thursday arrested three more accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Kanpur. Those arrested on Thursday included Ram Pal, 67, brother of three-time corporator Kailash Pal and key accused in the murder of seven people of a family in Dabauli. Ram Pal allegedly accompanied his brother in murdering Vishakha Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Gurbachan Kaur and four sons. SIT had arrested Kailash Pal three days ago.

  • With 200 flats, representatives of Radhika Residency, Chembur have approached the local BMC ward office medical officer to enquire on how to go about holding the vaccination camp on their premises (HT Photo)

    Free booster shots: Housing societies request BMC to arrange camps

    Mumbai Within 24 hours of the Centre announcing free booster shots for citizens between the 18-60 age group for 75 days from July 15, the ward offices of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have started receiving requests from residential housing societies to hold vaccination camps in their premises. On Thursday, the state cabinet also decided to implement Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which will kickstart from July 15.

  • NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the city to meet and interact with the ruling alliance's MPs and MLAs) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Murmu in town, BJP hints at getting more Oppn votes

    Mumbai After Uddhav Thackeray was arm-twisted into supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the BJP claimed that it would gather more votes for her from the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party too. Murmu, who was visiting Mumbai on Thursday as part of her campaign trail, decided not to call on the Shiv Sena chief at Matoshree, which raised a few eyebrows. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief minister Shinde were also present.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out