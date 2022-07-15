Vigilance nabs two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
Two employees of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), including a woman executive officer, were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The duo was arrested from the LIT office in Feroze Gandhi Market on Thursday.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), economic offences wing, vigilance bureau, Surendra Lamba said the accused have been identified as LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur and junior assistant Harmeet Singh.
A communique from the state vigilance bureau stated that the accused Harmit Singh was arrested on the complaint of Satnam Singh of Ludhiana.
Satnam had approached the vigilance, stating that the junior assistant was demanding ₹20,000 for processing and finalising his case under ‘one-time settlement’ (OTS) scheme for default payment of booth allotted to him by the LIT in Rajguru Nagar Ludhiana.
He told the vigilance officials that Harmit had assured him that he would manage everyone up till the level of executive officer and get his job done.
After verifying the information, three teams of vigilance bureau were constituted and the accused Harmit was caught red-handed with ₹10,000 bribe money.
The vigilance communique further added that executive officer Kuljit Kaur was also present with junior assistant when he was accepting the bribe.
A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at vigilance police station, Ludhiana.
-
Most third merit lists for UG admissions out
Mumbai The third merit list for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses that were open to class 12 state board students at many city colleges was released on Thursday, and at least one college – St Xavier's College – did not have a list. Colleges like Ruia, St Andrews, RA Podar saw a drop of 1-3 percentage across both traditional and self-financed courses as compared to the second list.
-
Car controversy latest irritant in ties between SP and SBSP
A controversy has erupted over a car gifted purportedly by the Samajwadi Party to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. The car controversy came to the fore on Thursday amid protracted uncertainty over the alliance between the parties. A section of the media on Thursday reported that the SP had gifted a Fortuner car to Rajbhar. There was a similar car controversy last month when the Mahan Dal split with the SP.
-
Three more accused arrested over 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team on Thursday arrested three more accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Kanpur. Those arrested on Thursday included Ram Pal, 67, brother of three-time corporator Kailash Pal and key accused in the murder of seven people of a family in Dabauli. Ram Pal allegedly accompanied his brother in murdering Vishakha Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Gurbachan Kaur and four sons. SIT had arrested Kailash Pal three days ago.
-
Free booster shots: Housing societies request BMC to arrange camps
Mumbai Within 24 hours of the Centre announcing free booster shots for citizens between the 18-60 age group for 75 days from July 15, the ward offices of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have started receiving requests from residential housing societies to hold vaccination camps in their premises. On Thursday, the state cabinet also decided to implement Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which will kickstart from July 15.
-
Murmu in town, BJP hints at getting more Oppn votes
Mumbai After Uddhav Thackeray was arm-twisted into supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the BJP claimed that it would gather more votes for her from the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party too. Murmu, who was visiting Mumbai on Thursday as part of her campaign trail, decided not to call on the Shiv Sena chief at Matoshree, which raised a few eyebrows. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief minister Shinde were also present.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics