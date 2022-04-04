Vigilance probing Karnal graft case, action will be taken against guilty, says Khattar
On the status of the investigation in the Karnal graft case in which the district town planner and Karnal tehsildar were arrested and sent to judicial custody, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the vigilance bureau has been told to complete the investigation and action will be taken against the officials found involved in corruption.
“The Vigilance Bureau is investigating the case and any official found involved in this will face suitable action as per the law. Two officials are already in jail and the investigation has been given to the vigilance,” the chief minister said replying to questions that why there were no further arrests in the case.
During the pandemic, the government had initiated new services which helped to cut corruption but there are loopholes in the online system as well and some people take advantage of it. But the e-services system also helped the government to take check corruption, he added.
On regular hikes in the fuel prices, the chief minister clarified that the prices are not in the control of the government but it depends upon the prices in the international market and the fuel prices are increasing in the entire world.
On the Haryana government’s move abolishing Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, which had provisions to reserve 10 per cent of seats of private schools for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), he said the decision was taken to widen the scope from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.
-
CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations conclude with bike rally
Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally which marked the conclusion of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited's (CITCO) week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary. The rally was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview at 11am in the presence of UT inspector-general Omvir Singh Bishnoi, CITCO managing director Purva Garg, chief general manager Akhil Kumar and other senior bureaucrats.
-
Chandigarh | It’s goodbye online classes, hello campus for tricity private school students from today
For the first time in two years, private schools in the tricity are all set open completely in offline mode, with the new academic session (2022-23) kicking off from Monday. Principal of St Stephens School, Sector 45, Louis Lopez added, “We will also open for classes from Monday. An overwhelming majority of parents have themselves requested us to resume offline classes and it is important for students as well.”
-
Navratri festival: 80 fall ill in Haryana after eating food made of ‘kuttu’ flour
As many as 80 people were taken ill in Haryana's Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts after they reportedly ate food items prepared from “kuttu” (buckwheat) flour consumed mostly during the nine-day 'Navratri' festival, which began on Saturday. At least 49 people from Ambala Cantonment fell ill allegedly after consuming adulterated “Kuttu” flour on the first day of Navratri on Saturday.
-
IAAD hockey tournament: Hosts Haryana slip past Punjab, book finals berth
Led by Triveni Prashad's impressive field goal in the dying minutes of the game on Sunday gave AG Haryana a 1-0 win over AG Punjab in the first semi-final of the IAAD north zone hockey tournament being organised by the accountant general Haryana at the Sector 42 stadium. Haryana's Gurdeep found himself with a shot at goal in the 20th minute after a strong passage of play, but a last-minute error saw him lose possession.
-
Ambala ticket collector sets record, collects ₹1.56 crore fine from ticketless passengers in a year
Ticket collector Simaranjit Singh Walia of Ambala division has collected more than ₹1.5 crore in fine payments from ticketless passengers in the 2021-22 financial year 2021-22, railway officials said on Sunday. Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said Walia is the first member of Northern Railway's ticket checking staff to have raked in such a massive amount in a financial year. Deputy chief ticket inspector, Ambala, Walia caught 27,440 ticketless passengers, averaging 101 cases daily.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics