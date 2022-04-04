Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vigilance probing Karnal graft case, action will be taken against guilty, says Khattar
chandigarh news

Vigilance probing Karnal graft case, action will be taken against guilty, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the vigilance bureau has been told to complete the investigation in Karnal graft case and action will be taken against those found involved in corruption
The Vigilance Bureau is investigating the Karnal graft case and any official found involved in this will face suitable action as per the law. Two officials are already in jail and the investigation has been given to the vigilance, said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

On the status of the investigation in the Karnal graft case in which the district town planner and Karnal tehsildar were arrested and sent to judicial custody, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the vigilance bureau has been told to complete the investigation and action will be taken against the officials found involved in corruption.

“The Vigilance Bureau is investigating the case and any official found involved in this will face suitable action as per the law. Two officials are already in jail and the investigation has been given to the vigilance,” the chief minister said replying to questions that why there were no further arrests in the case.

During the pandemic, the government had initiated new services which helped to cut corruption but there are loopholes in the online system as well and some people take advantage of it. But the e-services system also helped the government to take check corruption, he added.

On regular hikes in the fuel prices, the chief minister clarified that the prices are not in the control of the government but it depends upon the prices in the international market and the fuel prices are increasing in the entire world.

On the Haryana government’s move abolishing Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, which had provisions to reserve 10 per cent of seats of private schools for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), he said the decision was taken to widen the scope from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

