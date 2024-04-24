Vij campaigns shop-to-shop for Banto in Ambala Cantonment

Former home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday campaigned shop-to-shop in the markets of Ambala Cantonment to seek votes in the favour of BJP’s Ambala candidate Banto Kataria. Former home minister Anil Vij in Ambala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by several party workers and office-bearers, both the leaders started the campaign from the party office and walked via Nichalson Road, Sadar Bazaar, Vijay Ratan Chowk and Rai Market, and met merchants and locals.

Banto said the party is carrying out such events at various places that have received huge public support.

Vij said they are going shop-to-shop and door-to-door to deliver Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

Taking a dig at Congress for not declaring their candidates yet, Vij said, “There is a shop in Ambala Cantt market that arranges guests for marriages. Congress should speak to them and they might get a candidate.”