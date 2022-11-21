Vij orders probe into ‘liquor scam’ in Panipat

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij has ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities by a Panipat-based liquor contractor who was running his ₹110-crore business in the name of his driver.

The matter came to light when the purported driver Kuber Malik appeared before Vij at his Janata Darbar in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.

“The contractor was running ₹ 110 crore liquor business in my name while I was working as a driver at ₹ 15,000 salary. They had taken liquor contracts in my name and if any illicit liquor belonging to my contractor is recovered, then a case is lodged against me. I got to know about this when a case was registered and police arrested me. When no one heard my complaint, I met the home minister,” Malik said.

After hearing the complaint, the minister directed the director general of police (DGP) to take action.

Vij said, “he has claimed that he worked as a driver for the liquor contractor but the contractors have taken contracts in his name. I have also asked Panipat superintendent of police to lodge an FIR and provide security to him. The income tax commissioner, ACS excise and taxation and other concerned departments have been informed to take appropriate action in the case.”