Vij orders suspension of power department JE over graft allegations

Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij ordered the suspension of a junior engineer at the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) who was accused of graft during a ‘janta durbar’ on Wednesday.

The accused had allegedly sought bribe to set up a new commercial connection, and had been harassing the complainant after he refused to pay him.

A statement from the minister’s office said many others present at the durbar complained about the JE. A probe has been ordered.

The minister had issued similar orders against a subdivisional officer with the power department’s vigilance branch on a woman’s complaint last week.

A woman whose daughters arms had been charred after coming in contact with a 11,000 KV wiring near their house. “The minister asked the executive engineer to probe the matter and provide compensation as per the department’s rule.”

He also marked a probe to the additional director general of police (ADGP) over a sub-inspector’s raid at a house in the presence of only women family members at night.