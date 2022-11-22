Vijay Hazare Trophy: Arslan Khan’s ton fashions fifth consecutive win for Chandigarh

A gritty performance from Arslan Khan where he scored a 107 off 104 set the stage for Chandigarh’s five-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, currently being played at New Delhi on Monday.

Having won the toss, the Chandigarh side put their opponents to bat first. The batting side put up a solid total of 302 for 8, with E Sen being a standout with his 116-run innings. Jagjit Sandhu was the biggest wicket-taker for his side, scoring three dismissals.

In reply, Chandigarh’s openers — Arslan Khan and captain Manan Vohra got off to a decent start with an 86-run partnership. Wickets tumbled for the UT side, but wicketkeeper batter Akshit Rana shared a decent partnership with Khan. The latter fell contributed with a crucial 107 — studded with five boundaries and four sixes.

Unbeaten Gaurav Puri’s knock of 57 off 37 balls steered the team to a five-wicket win with one ball remaining. The win ensured UT lads slide into the second position with 20 points.