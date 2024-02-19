Vijayendra, Rajneesh clinch badminton doubles title in Chandigarh

IAS officer Vijayendra Kumar and Trident group CEO (domestic and e-commerce) Rajneesh Bhatia combined to win the men’s 50+ title beating Gurmeet Singh and Riyaz in straight games with scorelines 21-10, 21-6 in the Chandigarh state seniors badminton championships for veterans which concluded at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, Chandigarh, on Sunday. IAS officer Vijayendra Kumar and Trident group CEO (domestic and e-commerce) Rajneesh Bhatia with their trophies. (HT Photo)

Both of them will be representing Chandigarh in the national championships scheduled to be held in Haryana in March 2024.

Making it two in a row, Rajneesh Bhatia lifted the mixed doubles 50+ trophy combined with Geeta Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Deepak Saxena won triple titles by winning three events in the 45+ age category.