Vikas Barala’s appointment as law officer a reflection of govt’s values, says Varnika

A day after the appointment of former Haryana BJP president Subash Barala’s son Vikas Barala, who is facing trial in the infamous 2017 stalking case, as assistant advocate general by the Haryana government, the complainant, Varnika Kundu, called it a reflection of “values and standards” of the authorities. Varnika Kundu wrote that perhaps the questions should be directed at the authorities whose ethics and standards allowed this decision to be made. (HT Photo)

Kundu, daughter of retired IAS officer VS Kundu, vented out her anger on an Instagram post, writing, “Appointing someone to a public position of power is not just a political decision, it’s a reflection of values and standards.”

She went on to write that perhaps the questions should be directed at the authorities whose ethics and standards allowed this decision to be made. “Our policy makers run the country; the rest of us are just hoping they remember they work for the Indian citizen,” she wrote.

‘Faith in judiciary has wavered’

Kundu also spoke about the case and the never-ending adjournments in court, which have resulted in a long delay. The case made headlines in 2017 and has been crawling in Chandigarh’s district courts at a snail’s pace.

“...despite months of national media attention, it has dragged on for this long with little progress. Although we seem no closer to a conclusion than we were five year ago, I continue to hold faith in the judiciary until the verdict is announced, but I won’t deny that faith has wavered,” she further wrote.

The case was registered on August 4, 2017, under Sections 354-D, 341, 365, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code when Varnika Kundu, then a disco jockey (DJ), was allegedly stalked by accused Vikas and his friend Ashish.

She was headed home when she noticed a car following her. As per the case, the two accused attempted to block her path and tried to enter her vehicle. Police had added sections of kidnapping after widespread criticism of police functioning.

102 court hearings in seven years

The Chandigarh Police had filed a 200-page chargesheet in the stalking case on September 20, 2017. A district court had framed charges on October 13, 2017, and trial began on October 27, 2017. Ever since, there have been over 100 hearings in the trial court, but repeatedly adjourned on various grounds.

In February this year, the case was transferred to the court of judicial magistrate first class where it is currently being heard. It will next come up for hearing on August 2.

I am out to get justice, says Varnika

Having quit as DJ two years ago, Kundu, 36, has since found new found passion in baking. Running a bakery business “Chonky” from home, she admits life has changed after the incident. “I am out to get justice,” she says. “Someone had to stand up for those silent women without power,” she says.

Kundu, who knew martial arts before the stalking incident, has now also trained in firearms. In 2018, Google Maps renamed Chandigarh’s “Geri Route”, the stretch between Sectors 10 and 11, to “Azadi Route”, following a movement sparked by the stalking incident, under the banner “Bekhauf Azaadi”, to reclaim public spaces.