Vikramaditya leads Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra
Shimla: State Congress general secretary and Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh, while leading the Yuva Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra at Karsog and Janjehli in district Mandi today, called upon the people to extend their full support to their fight against unemployment.
Vikramaditya said that the police recruitment paper leak case has exposed BJP’s corruption. He said that the CBI investigation, in this case, has not started till today as many BJP leaders are involved in this crime and the chief minister is trying to save them.
Singh said that as soon as Congress will come to power, it will expose the corruption under the BJP rule and the culprits of the paper leak scam will be brought to book. He said that Congress will fulfil the promise of employing the jobless youth.
The Congress leader said that if voted to power, Congress will bring a start-up scheme of ₹680 crore, under which interest-free loans will be provided to unemployed youth in all the assembly constituencies of the state to provide self-employment opportunities. HTC
Four days after fire, Bonsari residents get back power, water
Four days after a massive fire that broke out in a tar manufacturing unit in the Bonsari region of Turbhe TTC area, residents finally got electricity back on Monday evening. In a predominantly slum colony of over 5,000 residents, the heat generated by the fire affected the homes of the residents with the fire reaching a couple of houses as well. The raging fire had destroyed the earlier cable.
In Ratnagiri, a refinery throws up new grist for Sena vs Sena
The proposed refinery and petrochemical project in Ratnagiri, touted as one of Asia's largest oil refineries, is turning into a flashpoint for the battle between the Shinde-BJP government and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. In March 2019, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the-then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had scrapped the land acquisition process for the same project at Nanar which is 20 kilometres away from the new site.
HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates blood bank in Nalagarh
SHIMLA Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also president of the State Red Cross Society, today dedicated the newly established blood bank to the public at Community Health Centre Nalagarh in Solan district on Monday. Member of the Indian Red Cross Management Committee and president of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Branch Dr Sadhna Thakur was also present on the occasion.
Congress will give employment to 5 lakh youth, says AICC joint secretary
Congress on Monday gave one more guarantee, assuring employment to 5 lakh youth. AICC's joint secretary and youth congress in charge Krishna Alavaru said that if elected, the party would provide employment to youth in the state Alavaru castigated the BJP government for hoodwinking the youth of the state. Alavaru has said the Congress governments have given employment even in adverse circumstances. The vacant posts in many departments were put in the dying cadre.
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Kashi celebrates verdict on maintainability of plea
I Mondays, considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva by devotees, are always busy in Kashi (Varanasi). But this Monday was even busier with the district court pronouncing its verdict on the maintainability of the plea filed by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. This Monday, not only the tea shops but also small hotels, ghats, local snack shops and even the dhabas started buzzing with activity from early morning.
