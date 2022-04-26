Vikramjit Middukhera murder accused now in Mohali police custody
The three assailants, arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera by the Delhi Police on March 29, were brought from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Mohali on production warrant on Monday.
They were produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand.
They are now in the custody of the crime investigating agency (CIA), Mohali, that will interrogate them regarding the motive behind Middukhera’s murder in Sector 71 on August 7, 2021.
The trio, identified as Anil Kumar, alias Latth; Sajjan Singh, alias Bholu; and Ajay Kumar, alias Sunny, was among 12 dreaded gangsters, aligned with the Davinder Bambiha gang, who were caught by the Delhi Police from Maharashtra following a month-long operation spanning seven states in the country.
Police will interrogate them to find out who ordered the hit and planned the entire conspiracy, besides working to recover the weapons and car used to execute the broad daylight murder.
The questioning will also involve their hideout in Mohali before and after the murder, the route taken to escape the city and how they established the victim’s location on the day of the murder.
Following the arrest of the three shooters, the Delhi Police had discovered that they had stayed at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, before murdering Middukhera. They were given shelter by a Punjabi singer’s manager, who remains at large.
Sajjan and Anil are among the most-wanted gangsters in the Delhi and Haryana region due to their involvement in over 30 murder and extortion cases. They are also said to be linked with the death threat to Punjabi actor-cum-singer Mankirat Aulakh.
Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee set to take it up on April 29. All other requisite no-objection certificates from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
Chandigarh Housing Board to auction unsold leasehold commercial units as freehold
Having secured the go-ahead from the UT administration, the Chandigarh Housing Board will now auction all its unsold leasehold commercial properties, including the larger plots in Chandigarh IT Park, as freehold. A review meeting on these issues was held here on Monday. All commercial properties built by CHB on the land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from the UT administrator.
Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded ₹22.69 lakh relief
The family of a 31-year-old man, who was struck and killed by a BMW car near Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹22.69 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. On September 18, 2018, The victim, Narinder Singh and one Balvinder Singh were standing on the footpath near the airport parking while waiting for customers. Meanwhile, a BMW car, being driven by Rajeev Garg of Panchkula, rammed into both men.
Mohali: Constable’s fake naka spree cut short by passer-by’s video
An alert passer-by's video of The constable, Harpreet Singh taking a ₹200 bribe from a commuter has landed a constable, who had been extracting money from unsuspecting people through fake nakas, in police net. The constable, Harpreet Singh, is posted with the Mohali Police Control Room, and lives at Modern Valley Society in Khanpur, Kharar. On catching a cab driver without documents, he demanded a ₹200 bribe to let him off.
Bhagwant Mann meets Union power minister, seeks uninterrupted supply for paddy season
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Union power minister RK Singh to ensure uninterrupted and regular supply to Punjab during the upcoming paddy season. He also apprised the minister that the Punjab government is making efforts to bring the farmers out of the wheat and paddy cycle. Meanwhile, the Union minister assured Mann that the Centre will sympathetically consider the genuine demands of the state government.
