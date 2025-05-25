Vimal Negi death case: Daggers out as Shimla SP accuses DGP, his staff of misconduct

Day after the high court transferred the Vimal Negi death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi on Saturday publicly hit out at Himachal director general of police Atul Verma, terming the DGP’s HC affidavit as “irresponsible”. He said that he will challenge the affidavit through a revision petition. Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi during a press conference at his office in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The SP also levelled allegations of misconduct against the DGP and his staff.

Gandhi claimed that the DGP’s affidavit came as senior police officers posted at the headquarters “held a grudge against him”.

The Shimla SP, who was the head of the special investigation team (SIT) probing Vimal Negi’s death case, said he has put in a leave request to “shield himself and his staff from further harassment.”

“I will rather quit than tolerate insults,” Gandhi said, adding that he has also moved the court to ensure the evidence collected by his team is preserved.

DGP Verma could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi was reported missing on March 10, and his body was found on March 18. His wife, Kiran Negi, had moved the high court on April 9seeking a CBI probe.

“I will foil every attempt to question my integrity. The SIT conducted an honest investigation. The SIT will again go to the court with facts and documents and expose how DGP Verma filed the affidavit with ulterior motives,” Gandhi said, asserting that his actions as the SIT head were “impartial”.

“People trying to politicise Vimal Negi’s death for ulterior motives and to target the independent probe by Shimla Police will be given a befitting reply,” he added.

On the May 23 high court ruling, Gandhi said, “As the SIT probe is being targeted for political ends, we have decided to challenge the order for justice to the victim’s family.”

The high court bench of justice Ajay Mohan Goel held while transferring the case of CBI that, “the DGP has raised grave concerns about the mode and manner in which the investigation is being carried out.”

Gandhi accused the DGP of interfering in investigations, abuse of authority and obstruction of justice.

“A case was registered at the Chotta Shimla police station and the accused included personnel from the DGP’s staff. When we tried to question them, hurdles were created,” Gandhi said.

“Recently, we got a complaint alleging that the DGP had coerced a junior inspector into drafting a manipulated report. The officer made an entry in the DD register in CID. The complainant submitted this record, and it was brought to the attention of the advocate general,” he added.

Highlighting what he claimed were instances of misconduct by the DGP’s staff, Gandhi said, “It came to fore that a member of the DGP’s personal staff has links with Sanjay Bhuria gang allegedly involved in the drug trade.”

He added that a “false” report was submitted at the behest of DGP Verma in the Vinay Aggarwal case. Aggarwal was booked for allegedly extorting money from businessmen in the industrial areas by posing as a central government official.

“Involvement of the DGP’s personal staff has also been found in leaking of a confidential document report from the CID. A case was registered and later, pressure was built to obstruct the investigation.”

Gas leak blast turned into terror plot to defame me: SP hits out at ex-DGP Kundu

The SP claimed that he was being systematically targeted by the DGP office for dissenting to the police recruitment process between 2019 and 2021 and said it later led to the exposure of a scam.

“In 2023, efforts were made to project simple gas leak blast at a Shimla eatery as a terrorist activity with claim that RDX was found. The then DGP Sanjay Kundu and senior officers from the headquarters misled by National Security Guard (NSG),” Gandhi added.

He pointed out that the final report said that there was no RDX. Two people were killed and over 10 injured in the blast at Himachali Rasoi on July 18 last year.

When contacted, Kundu refused to comment on the matter.