News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vinay Kumar appointed Himachal deputy speaker

Vinay Kumar appointed Himachal deputy speaker

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 19, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Kumar won assembly elections in 2012, 2017 and 2022 and was a chief parliamentary secretary in the Virbhadra Singh government

Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar was in Tuesday unanimously appointed deputy speaker of the Himachal assembly. The post had been vacant for about a year.

Vinay Kumar (HT Photo)
Vinay Kumar (HT Photo)

Kumar won assembly elections in 2012, 2017 and 2022 and was a chief parliamentary secretary in the Virbhadra Singh government. Kumar’s father, late Prem Singh, also represented the Renukaji assembly seat for almost three decades.

Although Congress’ Dharampur MLA Chandrashekhar was considered to be the strongest contender for the post, Kumar’s seniority and the party’s strategy to balance caste equations are believed to have worked in the latter’s favour.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Kumar. Sukhu said that there had been discussions about Kumar with the national leadership.

Kumar said that the government had given a new identity to the Renukaji assembly constituency.

