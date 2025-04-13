Vinesh: Will build world-class sports academy with 4-crore prize money

Former Indian wrestler and Congress lawmaker from Julana, Vinesh Phogat announced that she will build a world-class sports academy for young athletes with the ₹4 crore prize money that she received from the Haryana government. Former Indian wrestler and Congress lawmaker from Julana, Vinesh Phogat announced that she will build a world-class sports academy for young athletes with the ₹ 4 crore prize money that she received from the Haryana government. (Ht File)

The former wrestler has received ₹4 crore from the state government under the sports policy. Despite being disqualified from the women’s 50 kg category in the Olympics after her weight exceeded, the BJP government in Haryana awarded a cash prize to Vinesh equivalent to a silver medal.

As per state government’s sports policy, ₹6 crore are granted for an Olympics gold, ₹4 crore for silver and ₹2.5 crore for bronze.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Vinesh announced plans to build a world-class sports academy for young athletes.

“When a player’s hard work is recognised, that is the real victory. The people have endorsed a lot of love, respect, trust, courage and encouragement. Now, the time has come to repay the debt of all this. It has always been my dream to provide better facilities and a good sports environment to the next generation of athletes. I will always be grateful for the respect and honour given by the entire society and the Haryana government for my performance in the Olympics.”

She further said that the prize money given by the state government is not just a reward but an opportunity to realise the dreams that she has had for the last several years.

“This money will be used to open an international-level sports academy, where young talents can take their talent to new heights. This is not just my dream, but it is the dream for all of us and it’s our joint responsibility to achieve it,” the former wrestler added.

After disqualifying from the Olympics over 100 gram overweight, Vinesh plunged into politics and joined the Congress. She contested last year’s assembly polls from Julana assembly seat in Jind and won the election.