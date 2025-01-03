Vinod Bhatia takes charge as DRM Ambala

Vinod Bhatia (IRTS) on Friday joined as the new divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala Division, Northern Railway. Vinod Bhatia (HT Photo)

He replaces Mandeep Singh Bhatia (IRTS), who completed his tenure of two years and three months as DRM on January 3, 2025.

Vinod Bhatia is a 1997-batch officer and was working in the Railway Board as Executive Director (C&IS) before his transfer.

A native of Ludhiana, he is an engineer in Electronics and Communication with an MBA and then PhD from IIT Delhi.

On the very first day, he interacted with officers and gave his mantra and need for improving efficiency, earnings, infrastructure, safety, public management and innovation.