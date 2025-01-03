Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vinod Bhatia takes charge as DRM Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 04, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Vinod Bhatia (IRTS) on Friday joined as the new divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala Division, Northern Railway.

Vinod Bhatia (IRTS) on Friday joined as the new divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala Division, Northern Railway.

Vinod Bhatia (HT Photo)
Vinod Bhatia (HT Photo)

He replaces Mandeep Singh Bhatia (IRTS), who completed his tenure of two years and three months as DRM on January 3, 2025.

Vinod Bhatia is a 1997-batch officer and was working in the Railway Board as Executive Director (C&IS) before his transfer.

A native of Ludhiana, he is an engineer in Electronics and Communication with an MBA and then PhD from IIT Delhi.

On the very first day, he interacted with officers and gave his mantra and need for improving efficiency, earnings, infrastructure, safety, public management and innovation.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On