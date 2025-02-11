Ludhiana: 20 units get closure notice for violating pollution norms

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued closure notices to 20 industrial units, operating in mixed land use areas without proper waste management systems, in the past one month. Some units have been situated in residential areas, disposing of hazardous waste “illegally” in sewer lines, leading to rising pollution levels in local waterbodies. Under its drive against such units “violating” pollution norms, the PPCB targeted hosiery, printing and electroplating units. Pollution in waterbodies has been a big issue in the city. (HT File)

Among these 20 units, six operating near Gau Ghat were issued notices on February 5 when the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was asked to disconnect their electricity connections. These factories were found discharging chemical waste directly into sewer lines, posing a threat to the environment and public health.

A PPCB official, requesting anonymity, said, “Many small-scale factories are operating in residential areas without clearance. We have identified such units and strict action is being taken against violators. More closure notices will be issued soon.”

PPCB chief engineer RK Rattra said, “We have issued more than 20 closure notices to the units running in internal streets of the different areas. We are trying to find out more illegal units.”

Ajay Verma, a local resident, said, “These illegal factories create a lot of pollution. Chemical fumes and untreated waste have made living conditions miserable. PPCB’s action was long overdue.”

The pollution board has also formed special teams to conduct inspections across different parts of the city. Officials have warned that any factory found violating environmental norms will face strict penalties and immediate closure.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents to report illegal industrial activities to help curb pollution. The PPCB has assured that more enforcement drives will be conducted to ensure compliance with pollution control regulations.

With pollution becoming a growing concern in Ludhiana, officials are under pressure to take strict and sustained action against those flouting environmental norms.