‘Violation’ of rights of disabled students: Umang Foundation to challenge Himachal board, CBSE rules
The Umang Foundation will challenge the rules of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Central Board of School Education (CBSE) and state and national open schools, which violate the rights of disabled students, in the high court.
Expert member of the State Disability Advisory Board, chairman of Umang Foundation and nodal officer for Disability Affairs of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, Prof Ajay Srivastava said that the rules of these educational bodies do not conform with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.
Anjana Thakur and a student with disabilities pursuing PhD in Botany from Himachal Pradesh University convened the webinar.
He said that recently, the State Education Board had to amend its rules regarding differently-abled persons on February 4, 2022, after the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Himachal Pradesh High Court headed by Justice Tarlok Singh Chouhan took cognisance of his prayer.
But still many rules of the education board are violating the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.
Prof Srivastava said that according to the rules of the State Education Board, students with physical disabilities cannot study science subjects. This is discrimination against disabled students which is illegal. Apart from this, many other rules also violate the law. The board has also given the right to the visually impaired students to take the examination in computer or braille only on paper.
He said that there are discrepancies in CBSE’s rules also.
He said that schools in Himachal usually do not provide the facility of a writer to the candidates who are unable to write due to visual impairment and physical disability. If the students themselves have to find a writer, then in violation of the law, the school forces them to bring at least one class junior writer. The rule of giving examinations on the computer to visually impaired students is also not being implemented.
Similarly, the State and National Open School rules are also not fully compliant with disability law. The rules say that the writer should be a student of any age and he should not be a relative of the candidate. The open school does not arrange writers for the examinees in Himachal. If the examination centre arranges for the writer, then according to the rules, he does not give any honorarium.
-
Punjab Police: Three IPS officers promoted as DIGs
Indian Police Service officers Nilambari Vijay Jagdale , Rahul S and Bikram Pal Singh Bhatty have been promoted as deputy inspector generals (DIGs) in the Punjab Police. Rajpal Sandhu has been appointed as the SSP, Batala, while Avneet Kaur Sidhu will take charge in Faridkot. Sandeep Sharma is the new SSP of SBS Nagar, and Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the SSP, Khanna, said a spokesperson of the chief minister's office.
-
SC to hear Akali leader Majithia’s plea against NDPS cases on April 21
The Supreme Court on Monday posted a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, seeking the quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, for hearing on April 21. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 21 after counsels sought adjournment. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
-
Punjab Police reissue notices to Delhi BJP leaders after they fail to join probe
The Punjab Police on Monday reissued notices to two Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons -- Naveen Kumar Jindal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga -- after they failed to join probe in two separate cases registered against them in Mohali earlier this month. The Mohali police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements and promoting enmity following a complaint by a local Aam Aadmi Party (leader) on April 1.
-
Water deprived residents in Gurugram heap blame on agencies for plight
Come summer and residents of many sectors in Gurugram face an acute shortage of water. This year seems to be no different, with residents of Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, South City 2, Sector 56, and adjoining areas already complaining of inadequate and irregular water supply for nearly two weeks, with most of them having to pay between ₹1,700 and ₹2,000 for a tanker nearly every day to meet their requirements.
-
3 arrested for possessing marijuana in Dombivli
Manpada police station, senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said on Monday, “We got a tip-off on April 1 that one person was in possession of marijuana at Mahaveer Apartment in Deslepada area in Dombivli (E). So, we sent a team and raided the flat. Mayur Madhukar Jadakar (25) and Akhilesh Rajan Dhulap (26) were arrested from the spot and we seized 5.90kg marijuana worth ₹1,87,310, mobile phone, cash and vehicle used for the transportation.“
