Violent protest at Hisar: Villagers give 72-hour ultimatum to admn to accept their demands
Residents of Hisar’s Khedar, Khap leaders and other social organisations on Sunday held a meeting in their village where a 56-year-old farmer was killed when a protest turned violent outside the thermal power plant two days ago.
They have now given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Hisar administration to accept their demands, else they will make a stricter decision at a mahapanchayat on July 13, people familiar with the meeting proceedings said.
A 56-year-old farmer was killed and four others, including three cops, had sustained injuries when a tractor driver allegedly tried to ram his vehicle into a barricade, but ran over them during a protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar on Friday, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
Residents of Khedar and adjoining villages have been protesting against the new guidelines issued by the ministry of power to stop giving free ash to farmers, which they have been getting for the last many years.
Deceased farmer Dharmpal’s postmortem examination was conducted by a team of four doctors and his body was kept at a hospital in Agroha as protesters refused to cremate it until four youths arrested in connection with the Friday violence were released.
Shamsher Pannu, who heads the panchayat, said it was shameful that their man was killed and the police booked the protesters for the Friday incident.
“Dharmpal was killed due to police’s lathicharge. He was not hit by the tractor and we have sufficient evidence to prove it. The tractor had hit another villager, who is injured now. The police have implicated our protesters in a fake case. If our four youths are not released from the jail, we will make a strong decision on July 13. The administrative officials have agreed to our meeting with the arrested youths. The government should provide financial assistance and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased farmer and revoke the cases of murder, rioting and other charges registered against 800 protesters,” Pannu added.
Earlier, INLD’s lone legislator from Ellenabad Abhay Singh Chautala reached the protest site and extended his support to the protesters.
“The BJP-JJP government is responsible for Dharmpal’s death. The government should accept the protesters’ demand. The ash being generated at power plants should be given to local gaushala so that they can generate funds and the same can be used in taking care of cows. The villagers have been demanding the same for the past several months, but the government is not paying heeds to their demands,” he added.
Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh, meanwhile, refuted the protesters’ allegations that the farmer died of canecharge.
-
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rewari AIIMS: Rao Inderjit
Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday said the foundation stone of the 22nd All India Institute of Medical Sciences, to be built by the central government on 210 acres at Majra village in Rewari district of Haryana, will soon be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “At least 3,000 people will get direct employment opportunities and about 10,000 indirectly,” heRao Inderjitaid.
-
Haryana: Two suppliers arrested with illegal weapons from Palwal
Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Palwal with 35 countrymade pistols, six desi kattas and 11 magazines, officials said on Sunday. The accused are Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh, both natives of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh. A police spokesperson said as per the accused, they had procured illegal weapons from Barwani and were planning to supply these to locals criminals in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi areas.
-
FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh
Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
-
BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters. Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a 'refuge for criminals' and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.
-
Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them. Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Makhan Shah Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC.
