Viral video incident: CCA committee recommends fine, suspension of students

The anti-ragging committee of Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) has recommended monetary fine and suspension of at least six students after a video of a first-year student being beaten up went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday evening at the premises of the college. In the video that was shared widely on social media on Friday, a first year student was purportedly seen being picked up and flung in the air by some fellow students. Then other students took turns to kick him in front of the crowd of dozens of students.

It is learnt that the matter was reported to the college principal through an anonymous email on Thursday night and immediately was forwarded to the anti-ragging squad of the institute for fact-finding in the incident.

College principal, Sangeeta Bagga, said, “We immediately responded after the matter was reported to us and the anti-ragging committee was alerted for investigation. “After thorough investigation and several meetings, the committee has identified at least six students for creating indiscipline in the campus and recommended disciplinary action against them,” she added.

Now, the college authorities plan to summon the parents of the students involved on Monday before the action is taken. The authorities have also reported the matter to the technical education department of Chandigarh.

The incident was first rumored as ragging but the student in his statement told the police that it was his birthday celebration.

“After the video was shared on social media police contacted the boy who in his statement said it was a birthday celebration and whatever happened was with his consent,” said deputy superintendent of police central Gurmukh Singh, adding that no complaint was lodged.