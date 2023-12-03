Visitors relish glimpses of India’s diverse cultures at Chandigarh crafts mela

Hundreds of residents thronged Kalagram on Saturday for the 13th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) in association with the Chandigarh administration. Day 2 of the annual 10-day fair presented a musical treat with folk songs and dances of various states. (Sant Arora /HT Photo)

Day 2 of the annual 10-day fair presented a musical treat with folk songs and dances of various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttrakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur and Rajasthan, offering a glimpse of their finest cultural traditions.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A special quiz on art and culture was held, where six students of government schools were declared winners. The quiz will be held daily till December 10.

Craft artisans, having travelled to Chandigarh from far corners of the country, displayed a range of articles, including crockery, cutlery, fabrics, winter wear, jewellery, carpets, rugs, mats, footwear, designer suits and sarees. Furniture with dazzling designs, including sofa sets, dining sets and beds were much in demand.

Visitors spent quality time in the rural-themed setting away from the madding city crowds. On Sunday evening, singer Lakhwinder Wadali will regale the audience with his tunes.