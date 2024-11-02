Vivek Joshi is Haryana chief secretary

The Haryana government on Thursday appointed 1989 batch IAS officer Vivek Joshi as chief secretary. Joshi, who was secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT) in the Union ministry of personnel, was on Saturday repatriated to his parent cadre, Haryana, on the request of the state government. He replaced TVSN Prasad who retired on October 31. Till Joshi joins next week, a 1990 batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi, will function as the chief secretary. Vivek Joshi

According to an order issued by the state government, Joshi as chief secretary will handle general administration, human resources, personnel and training, parliamentary affairs and vigilance departments. He will also be secretary in-charge of plan coordination. The officer will retire in May 2026.

There have been multiple instances in the recent past where secretary-level officers in the Government of India were repatriated to their respective parent cadres and appointed as chief secretaries. A 1991 batch IAS officer, Sudhansh Pant, who was secretary, Union ministry of health, was repatriated to his parent cadre (Rajasthan) and appointed as chief secretary of the BJP-ruled state in January 2024.

Another IAS officer of 1990 batch, Manoj Ahuja who was secretary, Union agriculture ministry, was repatriated to his parent cadre (Odisha) in June and appointed as chief secretary. Likewise, Anurag Jain, a 1989 batch IAS officer who was secretary, Union ministry of road transport and highways, was repatriated in October and appointed as chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, another BJP-ruled state.