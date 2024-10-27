Vivek Joshi set to be Haryana chief secretary

A 1989 batch Haryana IAS officer, Vivek Joshi, is set to be the Haryana chief secretary. Joshi, who is secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT) in Union ministry of personnel, was on Saturday repatriated to his parent cadre, Haryana, on the request of the state government. He will replace the incumbent chief secretary, TVSN Prasad, who retires on October 31. Vivek Joshi

An order issued by the Central government mentioned that the appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the repatriation of Vivek Joshi, secretary, department of personnel and training, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, to his parent cadre on the request of the government of Haryana. Joshi will retire in May 2026. Hindustan Times was the first to report on October 13 the likelihood of Joshi being repatriated from the Central government and appointed as chief secretary.

There have been multiple instances in the recent past where secretary-level officers in the Union government were repatriated to their respective parent cadres and appointed as chief secretaries. A 1991 batch IAS officer, Sudhansh Pant, who was secretary, Union ministry of health, was repatriated to his parent cadre, Rajasthan, and appointed as chief secretary of BJP-ruled Rajasthan in January 2024. Another IAS officer of 1990 batch, Manoj Ahuja, who was secretary, Union agriculture ministry, was repatriated to his parent cadre, Odisha, in June and appointed as chief secretary. Likewise, Anurag Jain, a 1989 batch IAS officer who was secretary, Union ministry of road transport and highways, was repatriated in October 2024 and appointed as chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, another BJP-ruled state.