Vocalist Shobha Choudhary captivates audience with her melodious performance in city

BySubhashree Nanda
Aug 11, 2023 08:41 PM IST

Renowned vocalist Shobha Choudhary mesmerized the audience at a monsoon celebration event with her captivating performance of classical music.

Renowned classical vocalist Shobha Choudhary enthralled the audience at the Varsha Ritu Sangeet Sandhya held in the city.

Vocalist Shobha Choudhary (centre) performing in the city (HT Photo)
The evening was organised by the Indian National Theatre, in collaboration with the Durga Das Foundation, to celebrate monsoon.

During the programme, she was accompanied by Promita Mukherjee on harmonium and Jaidev on tabla.

Choudhary started her performance with a traditional bandish, Ve Ati Dhoom Dhur Aaye, in Raag Miyan Malhar, followed by Badariya Aayi Re in Ektaal, Ja Re Ja Badra Tu Door set to madhya laya teen taal in Raag Goud Malhar, and Umad Ghan Ghumad Aaye set in Aada Chautal.

After these, she presented a beautiful composition, Kaise Kar Aaoon Tumhre Paas, in Raag Patdeep Malhar set to teen taal. After presenting this composition, she went on to perform a kajri, Bheegi Jaaoon Main Piya Bacha Leo, and concluded her recital with another traditional kajri, Jhula.

“Choudhary, who has developed her unique style of performing various genres, captivates the audience with her khayal gayaki, and dadra, kajri, thumri, bhajan and abhanga recitals. She presented the concert with precision, adorning it with the splendid modulation of swaras and melodious compositions,” the attendees said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, health, etc for the daily entertainment & lifestyle supplement, HT City.

