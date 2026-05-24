Volleyball player beaten to death in Faridabad: Police

A volleyball player from Rajasthan was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by the family of a minor girl with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Saturday. A Faridabad police spokesperson said an FIR has been registered. (HT Photo for representation)

The 21-year-old victim was a resident of Saidpur village in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, while the girl is a resident of Faridabad, they said. An FIR has been registered, police said, adding that two suspects have been detained.

The complainant alleged that the girl’s family kidnapped the victim, kept him tied up in the house for three days, starved him and beat him continuously. His family claimed that he was thrown out of the house in a half-dead condition. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

The uncle of the deceased said that the victim won several state-level medals in volleyball, and he just passed Class 12 this year with 70% marks. “In April, a case was registered against him at the Tigaon police station for kidnapping a minor girl. However, the girl was later recovered. A police investigation against him has been underway since then,” he added.

According to Kumar, the victim left home for the police station on May 17. “He said the police had some questions to ask. During this time, the girl’s family abducted him from the road. He was tortured from May 17 to 20. Then, they threw him out of the house. That same day, we received information from the police that he was injured and was being taken to the hospital for treatment. We immediately reached the hospital where he died on Friday,” he said.

A Faridabad police spokesperson said an FIR has been registered. “Two suspects were detained and we are questioning them,” the official added.