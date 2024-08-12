Vote for AAP to build ‘new Haryana’: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana of “not undertaking any development work” in the last 10 years and asked people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming assembly polls to build a “new Haryana”. Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during the ‘Badlaav Jan Sabha’, in Hisar on Sunday. (ANI)

The AAP has announced that it will contest on all 90 seats in the state. The party has contested several polls in Haryana, but it has yet to taste electoral success here.

Addressing a gathering here, Sunita Kejriwal asked people to press the button with the ‘jhadu’ (AAP’s poll symbol) symbol to build a “new Haryana” while asserting that the AAP government in Delhi has “transformed” government schools and hospitals and made electricity free.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down in front of PM Modi: Sunita Kejriwal

“In the last 10 years, what development has been done in Haryana by the BJP?” she asked while telling the people of Haryana to ensure that the saffron party does not win even a single seat in the upcoming elections.

Calling Arvind Kejriwal “Haryana ka laal”, she said the Delhi chief minister was raised in Hisar.

“He was born on August 16, 1968, and it was ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ that day. It cannot be a coincidence... I feel that God wants to get something big done through your son,” she said.

Also Read | INDIA bloc leaders seek Kejriwal’s release due to poor health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dared Haryana by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail. “I am the daughter-in-law of Haryana and Hisar. I want to ask you, will Haryana tolerate this insult? Kejriwal is a lion. He will not bend before Modi,” she said.