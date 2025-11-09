Vote theft claim: Punjab Congress sends 26 lakh signatures to Delhi office

The Punjab Congress on Saturday dispatched over 26 lakh signed forms against the vote theft under the campaign “Vote chor, gaddi chhor” launched by Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. A truck carrying 26,30,845 signed forms to the party’s Delhi office was flagged off by senior party leaders, including Ravinder Dalvi, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Nabha, Pargat Singh and Kuljit Nagra, from the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) headquarters. The signature campaign regarding “vote theft” was launched in Punjab under the leadership of PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring over a month ago.

Briefing reporters, Congress leaders said,"There was an overwhelming response from the party cadres in Punjab against the vote theft resorted to by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, in connivance with the Election Commission of India".

Senior leader and AICC joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla referred to “massive addition of votes in Maharashtra within a span of six months”, claiming it turned the election results upside down, from the parliamentary to the assembly elections.

“The recent revelations made by Rahul Gandhi about Haryana has exposed the BJP. The BJP and the Election Commission of India have no convincing answers or explanation,” Singla said.

The senior Congress leader said the current signature campaign had also helped create awareness among the people of Punjab against possible voter theft and manipulation in Punjab.

Two days ago, the All India Congress Committee’s general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had said that the party had collected over five crore signatures of people expressing their resentment against “vote theft”. He had said the same would be sent to the President.