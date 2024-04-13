Vote to ensure a better future: DC

Participating in a Baisakhi celebrations-cum-voter awareness programme organised by Indian Red Cross Society at senior citizens home in Sarabha Nagar on Friday, district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney urged the residents to step forward and vote to ensure a better future. Sawhney said that by participating in this “festival of democracy”, the residents only work for their own betterment and would build a foundation for generations to thrive. (HT)

The event was organised to spread awareness among the voters and to educate them about the importance of exercising their franchise. A blood donation camp was also organised during the event. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Major (retd) Amit Sareen, assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal, Red Cross Society secretary Navneet Joshi were among those present on the occasion. District Icons for persons with disabilities (PWD) voters, including international para badminton player Ashwani Kumar and para table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa, participated in the event as well.

Members of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and students from Red Cross Bal Bhawan, Government School, PAU, and others presented performances such as giddha and held a nukkad natak to encourage the participants to exercise their right to vote.

She added said that the administration was working to ensure maximum participation during the Lok Sabha elections and to achieve the target of over 70% voter turnout.

The eligible first-time voters can use the voter helpline mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling or visit www.nvsp.in.