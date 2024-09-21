Voters in Haryana: will give fitting reply to BJP’s anti-people policies: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda campaigned in favour of Congress candidates in Jhajjar, Badli, and Bahadurgarh assembly segments, addressing eight public meetings on Saturday. Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a rally in Jhajjar, Haryana, on Saturday. (ANI)

During a rally at Jhajjar’s Matanhail, former minister Kanta Devi and D Rakesh, who contested the 2019 assembly polls, joined Congress from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hooda said the AIIMS at Badhsa, National Cancer Institute, Central Yoga and Natural Research Institute in Devrakhana, Global Nuclear Energy Partnership Center in Jasor Khedi, Metro line to Bahadurgarh, Industrial footwear Park, two thermal power plants had all come up during the Congress regime.

“The BJP government, on the other hand, cancelled 10 national level medical institutes approved by the Congress government in Badsa. The people of Jhajjar will respond to BJP’s anti-people mentality on October 5 and elect Congress candidates with a huge majority,” said Hooda.

He promised to fill two lakh vacant government posts, provide elderly persons with a monthly pension of ₹6,000, and offer 300 units of free electricity.

The Congress leader also promised that women would receive a monthly honorarium of ₹2,000, LPG cylinders at ₹500, and free treatment up to ₹25 lakh.

“We will give legal guarantees of MSP and the limit of creamy layer in OBC will be increased from ₹6 to ₹10 lakh, so that the people of backward classes can get the full benefit of reservation,” he added.