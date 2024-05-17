Voting for AAP, SAD to help BJP: Warring

Congress’ Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday cautioned people against casting their votes in favour of AAP and the SAD, lest they “unknowingly end up helping the BJP”. Warring, the Congress candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, made the remarks while addressing a series of meetings in the Gill assembly segment. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring says AAP and the SAD are not in a position to defeat the BJP, so they will end up cutting the anti-BJP votes.

“Every vote cast in favour of AAP or the Akalis will indirectly help the BJP. Since neither of the two parties are in a position to defeat the BJP, they will end up cutting the anti-BJP votes. If you want to defeat the BJP, your only option is to vote for the Congress,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Congress’ Punjab chief also urged people to ask the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates their agenda. AAP owes an explanation to the people of Punjab about “reneging” on various promises, particularly paying ₹1,000 a month to women, he said.

He pointed out that the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka started paying ₹2,000 to every woman within a month of coming to power. AAP has been in power in Punjab for two-and-a-half years and has not fulfilled its promise, Warring charged.

Like the BJP, he added, AAP also believes in “fooling people with false promises”.The SAD does not stand any chance of winning even a single seat, he claimed and urged people not to waste their precious votes on such parties and end up indirectly helping the BJP.

Warring said a vote for the Congress means “guaranteed” double free ration a month, ₹8,500 a month for every poor family across the country, a guaranteed first job for every fresh graduate and diploma holder and debt waiver for every farmer, as well as a legal guarantee for minimum support price.

A vote for the Akalis or AAP, which will eventually help the BJP, will mean supporting the “tormentors” of farmers, who are still fighting and struggling for their rights and camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points, Warring added.