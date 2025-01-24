Wadala included in committee to oversee SAD’s membership drive

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced that it had included rebel leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala in the committee to oversee party’s membership drive, which began on January 20, as an observer of Faridkot district. Rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala (HT Photo)

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema made it public in a message posted on micro-blogging site X, as a decision of party’s parliamentary committee.

According to Cheema, the decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board held two days ago and was made public on Thursday. Other members who have been appointed as observers include Jarnail Singh Wahid and Varinder Singh Bajwa for Nawanshahr, Raj Singh Dibbipura (Ferozepur) and Preet Inder Singh (Fazilka). SAD has set a target of enrolling 50 lakh members, Cheema said.

Wadala has, however, rejected the move as a “farce” saying there is big difference in holding membership drive under the supervision of Akal Takht-constituted committee and the one formed by the working committee of the SAD.

“The SAD has diluted the directive of the highest temporal seat by setting up a committee,” he said, adding: “Adhering to committee constituted by the Akal Takht would have acted as a catalyst for the Akali unity.”

Besides Wadala, the seven-member committee include SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, its former president Kirpal Singh Badungar, Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Santa Singh Umaidpur and Bibi Satwant Kaur.

On Wednesday, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had pushed for including Wadala in the committee, it is learnt.

In July last year, a section of SAD leaders formed the Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar (reforms movement) and Wadala was made its convener. The faction was dismantled when Akal Takht pronounced its edict on December 2 asking all factions to merge.

In its working committee meeting held on January 10, the SAD had announced that at least 25 members will oversee the party’s membership drive at different locations but missed the names of Wadala and Bibi Satwant Kaur. Ayali, Umaidpur and Jhundan approached the Akal Takht seeking clarification on the matter showing unwillingness to get involved in the membership drive.

On Thursday, Cheema clarified that Bibi Satwant Kaur being an employee of the SGPC and drawing salary will have to resign from the post before joining a political party. “If she is willing to do so, we will welcome her,” Cheema added.

According to Charanjit Singh Brar, a spokesman representing the rebels, there have been instances in the past when employees of the SGPC worked for party leaders to fulfil political cause.