Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel

Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride’s brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday.
According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride’s brother realised his wallet was stolen. In his complaint, Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan, said his wallet contained ₹13,000 in cash, along with his PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, credit card and ATM card.
Police are scanning the hotel’s CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month. Students For Society president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students' democratic rights. PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
Chandigarh admn gives slum-dwellers two days to leave before razing Colony Number 4
Moving ahead with its plan to carry out a demolition drive in Colony Number 4 to reclaim public land, the UT administration on Thursday directed the colony residents to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23. Estate Office personnel on Thursday made public announcements at the colony asking residents to remove their belongings, as when the administration takes action against the illegal constructions, any damage to belongings will not be its responsibility.
Chandigarh: CBI arrests debt recovery officer for accepting ₹70,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested an officer with the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17 for accepting ₹70,000 as bribe. The arrest came following a complaint by a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. There he met the accused, Sunil Kumar Tiwary, who sought a bribe of ₹2 lakh to help Tiwary and later settled for ₹70,000. As Tiwary accepted the bribe, he was caught red-handed.
Drizzle, cool winds in Chandigarh cause mercury to plunge by 7 degrees
Chandigarh City residents' long wait for respite from the scorching heat ended on Thursday, as trace rainfall caused the mercury to plunge by seven degrees. Recorded at 39.9C on Wednesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 32.8C on Thursday, 2.9 degrees below normal and lowest since 32.4C on March 26. According to the India Meteorological Department, this was the first time in over a month that the maximum temperature went below normal.
