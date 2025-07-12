Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:14 AM IST

The Amritsar commissionerate police arrested an armed assailant after a brief encounter near Dana Mandi, Bhagatanwala, in Amritsar

Police at the encounter site near Bhagtanwala grain market, Amritsar, on Friday.
“The accused, identified as Vikramjit Singh, a wanted criminal, opened fire on a patrolling team and tried to flee. Assistant sub-inspector Sakttar Singh responded in self-defense and a bullet hit the accused in the leg. He was overpowered and arrested. Two illegal pistols, including a Glock 9mm, and eight live cartridges were recovered from his possession”, said commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

“Vikramjit was also wanted in an earlier case in which he along with the other accomplice shot at a police party in which one passerby was killed. The weapon used in that crime has also been recovered. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is on,” he added.

