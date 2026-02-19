Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested a wanted criminal associated with the Kaushal Chaudhary and Davinder Bambiha gang following an encounter on Wednesday. Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa, along with other police personnel, at the encounter site on Wednesday. (HT)

The accused, identified as Narinder Dhir, alias Aakash, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was wanted for the murder of gym trainer Gurpreet Singh in Kharar on February 2, 2025.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said acting on a tip-off, police traced Narinder to the outskirts of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

She narrated that when police reached the scene to apprehend him, he opened fire and tried to speed away on a two-wheeler. Police also fired in retaliation. As Narinder tried to flee, he lost control of the vehicle and slipped on a narrow turn, leading to injuries. He was immediately apprehended and rushed to a local hospital, Randhawa said.

She added that during preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the accused was closely associated with Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Chaudhary gang and was taking directives from his foreign-based handler Gurdeep Singh to execute contractual killings, extortion and weapon smuggling.

Besides the murder of the Kharar-based gym trainer, the accused was also involved in opening fire at a Ludhiana-based car dealer on January 1 this year as part of a ₹2-crore extortion bid, the top cop said.