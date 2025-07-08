Wanted criminal shot dead; one injured in Jind

A 28-year-old criminal was shot dead and a kabaddi player injured after four unidentified assailants opened fire near Pauli village in Jind on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Deceased Rishi Lohan, a resident of Rajpura Bhain village in Jind. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Rishi Lohan, a resident of Rajpura Bhain village in Jind. According to police, Lohan had nearly a dozen criminal cases against him, including charges of murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also booked under various sections of the Arms Act and carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.

Manish Kumar, the injured, also hails from Rajpura Bhain and is a kabaddi player with no criminal record. He is currently undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

Julana police station SHO Ravinder Kumar said the shooting occurred around 9 pm on Sunday, when Rishi and Manish were travelling towards Rohtak on a motorcycle. “When they reached near a petrol pump at Pauli village, four men on two motorcycles intercepted and opened fire on them. Rishi died on the spot, while Manish sustained bullet injuries,” the SHO said.

Police teams have been formed to trace the attackers. “So far, no gang rivalry link has emerged, but we are probing all angles. A case has been registered against unidentified assailants under charges of murder, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act,” Kumar added.

Jeweller robbed of ornaments worth ₹50 lakh

In a separate incident near Pauli village, five armed men allegedly looted jewellery worth ₹50 lakh from a jeweller returning to Jind from Rohtak on Monday.

Anil Kumar, the victim, told the police that the assailants intercepted his bike and assaulted him with sticks. “They robbed me of 500 grams of gold and 5 kilograms of silver ornaments. When a few passersby tried to intervene, one of the robbers brandished a pistol and threatened to shoot if anyone came forward,” he said.

The robbers fled the spot after the incident. Police said they have yet to receive a formal complaint in the matter and are investigating.