Wanted for murder in Jalandhar, two held after encounter in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 20, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The duo, according to police, was wanted in connection with a murder case that occurred in Jalandhar on May 10 and had a criminal history

The Jalandhar Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Zirakpur police in a joint operation arrested two murder accused following exchange of fire at Metro Town Society in Zirakpur’s Peer Muchalla on Monday evening.

Both accused Akashdeep Singh and Gaurav Kapila suffered bullet injuries in their legs in retaliatory firing by police. (HT)
Both accused Akashdeep Singh and Gaurav Kapila suffered bullet injuries in their legs in retaliatory firing by police after they opened fire on being cornered, said superintendent of police (SP, Detective) Gaurav Jindal.

Weapons and other incriminating evidence were recovered from the scene. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police appealed to the public to come forward with any additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation. The encounter caused panic among residents of the densely populated society, with many alarmed by the sudden sounds of gunfire and heavy police presence.

